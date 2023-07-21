scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ben Affleck gets help from stranger after his car broke down amid heat wave

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck found a good samaritan while having a car trouble in Los Angeles. He received help from a stranger when his classic car broke down on the street.

On Wednesday, July 19, the 50-year-old was cruising in his 1969 Cadillac DeVille in Brentwood, CA. with his son Samuel when the car overheated. He noticed the car started smoking as temperatures hovered around 90 at the time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The ‘Air’ actor/director then pulled over, popped the hood and hit the pavement in search of a gas station to buy coolant. He was seen returning with a container of fluid. As he eyed the engine, looking for the radiator, a passerby stopped by and stood in front of the car to asses the problem under the hood with the actor.

Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t resist taking a selfie with Ben, who was still holding a towel and a container. The problem was fixed after the car was hydrated.

On the same day Ben had a car problem, his wife Jennifer Lopez had her own issue when she got locked out of a gym.

The Bronx diva was kept waiting outside her favorite gym in Los Angeles, Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Studio City, as her key card wasn’t working. She then banged away on the door before someone let her inside.

After completing her afternoon workout session, the ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ songstress appeared to be still upset as she flipped out at paparazzi waiting for her outside the gym and dropped an F-bomb when leaving the building. “Go away. F**k you. Bye,” she said, before entering her car.

On July 16, Ben and J.Lo celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The “Marry Me” actress was in good spirit as she was all smiles, while the Oscar-winning screenwriter sported his infamous “unhappy-looking resting face” as they walked hand-in-hand into the restaurant.

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award
Next article
Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Can't wait to shape musical careers of raw talents
This May Also Interest You
News

Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Can't wait to shape musical careers of raw talents

News

Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show; Fan says he never fails to make his wife...

Technology

Meta Quest's new update includes hand tracking improvements, FB livestreaming & more

Technology

Apple employee spot a zero-day bug in Chrome but didn’t report to Google

News

Rohit Shetty: Successful or failure, I would never change my style of filmmaking

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves overcome Mississauga Panthers in season opener via DLS Method

News

Timothee Chalamet, Adam Sandler play basketball together, confuse fans

Technology

Investors closes in on acquiring CoinDesk for $125 mn: Report

Technology

OPPO Reno10 5G redefines portrait photography with Telephoto camera

Sports

Football: Real Sociedad's Silva suffers serious knee injury

News

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD', first glimpse shows a futuristic world

News

(IANS Review) 'Bawaal' lifts seemingly predictable narrative to level of art (IANS Rating: ****)

News

'Dream Girl 2' promo: Ayushmann as 'Pooja' calls himself 'trophy' in fun banter with Ranveer's 'Rocky'

Sports

New Zealand hail 'inspirational' women's football team following historic win at World Cup

Technology

GitHub Copilot Chat now available in public beta for business users

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Cricket is on a turning wicket. Need to ponder on which form will survive (IANS column)

Technology

OpenAI introduces 'customised instructions' feature for better ChatGPT responses

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US