scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ source material was originally written in Gurmukhi, reveals Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra recently revealed that he got the inspiration for the sports biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

By News Bureau

Filmmaker Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, who is known for films such as ‘Rang De Basanti, ‘Delhi 6’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, recently revealed that he got the inspiration for the sports biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ from Milkha Singh’s autobiography which was written in Gurmukhi.

Mehra was so much inspired after reading the autobiography that he took a flight after a few days and landed in Chandigarh to meet the legend.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the making of the film, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra said, “‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ came to me quite unexpectedly. I chanced upon an autobiography of the legendary Milkha Singh, written in Gurmukhi. So, my uncle read it as he knew (to read) Gurmukhi. I didn’t know Gurmukhi. I was so excited that I took a flight after a few days and landed in Chandigarh to meet Milkha Singha.

Celebrating the heroic tale of Milkha Singh, the film deep dived into his life, essaying the journey from childhood in Pakistan pre-partition to receiving the title of ‘The Flying Sikh’ for his speed and zeal, setting numerous records and innumerable achievements against the backdrop of the British Raj.

The director further said in a video with IMDb, “What really stunned me was that Milkha Singh was 12 years old and witnessed the massacre of his parents, his brothers, his sister, uncle, cousin brothers and 2000 people in the village. This unfortunate incident happened during the partition of India in 1947. While millions were celebrating the Independence of India from the British Raj, millions were also suffering from the partition”.

“The 12-year-old Milkha was one of them. Having lost everything and everybody, he jumped on a train, on the rooftop and landed in Delhi in a refugee camp where he met his long-lost sister. And then went on to join the Indian Army as he grew up and created the National record that stood for 60 years,” the director concluded.

Previous article
La Liga: Memphis trains with Atletico Madrid ahead of confirmation of Barca move
Next article
Mirae Asset Global Investments buys logistics centre in India
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr in Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

News

'Drishyam 2' helmer Abhishek Pathak to tie knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Feb

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US