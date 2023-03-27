scorecardresearch
Big B does namaste to fans in 'homemade sling' outside his home

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside his house for the first time since he injured himself on the sets of ‘Project K’.

The cine icon was seen wearing a “home made sling” as he did namaste on meeting his fans on Sunday, something he would do religiously every week.

The actor took to his blog where he shared a slew of pictures in a white kurta pyjama paired with a jacket. He also wore an ivory coloured hand sling to give support to his arm.

He wrote on his blog: “And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey.”

It was earlier in March when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and undergoing a CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

‘Project K’ is a science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

–IANS

dc/bg

