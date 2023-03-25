scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Big B is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has resumed work despite an injury, has shared a video of his son Abhishek, whom he calls his pride and said that he is proud of his achievements.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video made by his fan, whom he refers to as his extended family or EF.

The video shows the cine-icon clapping for his son as Abhishek comes and hugs him. He then holds his father’s hand and walks towards the stage. Another glimpse shows the achievements of Abhishek.

Captioning the clip, Amitabh wrote: “My pride Abhishek… proud of your achievements… silently, without any noise, to make the loudest noise!!!.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh, who got injured on the sets of ‘Project K’, shared that he has resumed his shoot as there is no ‘better passtime’ than work.

‘Project K’ is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ruslan Sirota collaborate with Kshitij Tarey for album 'Classical Crossover'
Next article
Aditya V. Birla's legacy 'Sangit Kala Kendra' celebrates 50 years of patronising fine arts
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Aditya V. Birla's legacy 'Sangit Kala Kendra' celebrates 50 years of patronising fine arts

News

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ruslan Sirota collaborate with Kshitij Tarey for album 'Classical Crossover'

News

‘Deedar’ and ‘Haal Bura’ starring Zayed Khan & Khushboo released

Technology

Samsung, Apple chiefs to attend China Development Forum

Technology

Snap acquires Th3rd that creates digital 3D counterparts of people, products

Sports

Hope Manipur gets more national team matches in the future, says Renedy Singh

News

Reese Witherspoon divorces husband after 10 years

News

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her

News

Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

News

Karan Kundrra flaunts her stylish look in an oversized blazer and pants at an event

Sports

Motorsports: Celebratory weekend kicks off with WIAA 'Women's Rally to the Valley' 2023

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash glows in a yellow sunshine dress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics may not reduce risk of death in hospitalised flu patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid during pregnancy linked to brain disorders in infant boys

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in a black gown

News

Kareena Kapoor is ‘so ready’ as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for ‘The Crew’

News

Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US