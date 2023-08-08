scorecardresearch
Big B shares witty post in response to name change of Twitter to X

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Ever since Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to X in his very bizarre move, every netizen found it to be an exceptionally bewildering development. Of course this roster includes celebrities like veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the average people alike.

Joining the whole conversation is Amitabh, who gave out a very witty and amusing post in regards to the name change, saying that now the name has changed, then so should the text.

Taking to his X account, Big B wrote: X-4732 Ab ‘T’ ban gaya hai ‘X’, toh badalna padega text (Now T (Twitter) has become X, then so should the text).”

Fans were all amused by this bizarrely amusing tweet, to which netizens had many things to say.

One netizen gave an equally witty reply: “Many things have changed in the past 54 years, except Amitabh Bachchan ji who to this day has remained constant since 1969.”

Another fan wrote: “T has changed, not feeling all that well about that, but X still sounds cool.”

In a post praising the legendary actor, a fan wrote: “Absolutely sir, please change but don’t ever lose your character, you are above even diamonds!”

Another fan wrote “What better stuff can you expect from the star of the millenium. This was Einstein level stuff.”

Others greeted the star saying, “Charan Sparsh Amitabh Bachchan ji”

Of course, given the changes that Elon Musk has made to the platform, particularly its name did not go by unnoticed by anyone. Some say the name change to ‘X’ is a reference to his own space company Space X while some just say that it was just on a whim.

An amusing debate has arisen as to call tweets now, and everyone is participating in this now. Of course, Big B is no exception, though all decision is now in the hands of the Tesla CEO.

Big B was last seen in the film ‘Uunchai’ and will next be seen in the film ‘Ganpath Pt. 1’ along with ‘Ghoomer’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

3
