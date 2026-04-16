Bobby Deol Talks About Tough Phase And Powerful Comeback

Actor Bobby Deol, who was very popular in the 1990s, has spoken openly about a difficult phase in his life when alcohol became a regular part of his routine. After facing a slowdown in his career, he took a long break before making a strong comeback with projects like Aashram, Animal, and The B***ds of Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Bobby shared how alcohol initially felt like support but later started affecting his personal life. He explained that as an actor, taking care of one’s appearance and health is very important. He said, “For an actor, your body and your face are the commodities that you’re selling. I cannot afford to mess with that.”

He also spoke about how drinking began to affect his health over time. “As I grow older, I feel tired faster than I would a few years ago. I need to take greater care of myself,” he added. This made him realise the importance of changing his habits.

Talking about quitting alcohol, Bobby said that he no longer feels the need to drink. “I don’t miss it. In fact, I keep thinking, ‘Wait, was it this easy?’ Two birthdays and two New Year’s have passed, and I haven’t felt the urge (to drink). That surprised me,” he shared.

Earlier, in a conversation with Raj Shamani, Bobby explained that his family played a big role in his decision. He said, “I’m working for my family. And if I see fear and sadness in their eyes… It’s not like I used to drink every day, but whenever I would, they would fear me. They just didn’t know how I would be. It’s horrible. Alcohol is the biggest addiction; it’s more addictive than actual drugs. It messes with your brain like narcotics.”

Bobby is the younger son of Dharmendra. He started his career with the film Barsaat, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film was successful and helped him gain recognition. He later appeared in popular films like Gupt and Soldier. After a challenging period, his recent performances have introduced him to a new generation of viewers.