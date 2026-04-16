Ruby Rose’s Sexual Assault Claim Sparks Police Investigation Into Katy Perry

Australian authorities have started an investigation after actor Ruby Rose made serious allegations against pop singer Katy Perry. The case is about an incident that is said to have happened in 2010 at a nightclub in Melbourne. Police confirmed that they are now looking into the matter, which has quickly drawn global attention.

According to page six Victoria Police, and their team that handles sexual offense cases is reviewing the situation. They stated that the reported incident took place at a licensed venue in Melbourne’s central area. Since the investigation is still ongoing, officials have said they cannot share more details at this stage.

Ruby Rose recently said on social media that she has completed all official reports related to the case. She explained that because the police are now involved, she has been asked not to speak publicly about the matter anymore. She added that this may make it seem like she is ignoring people, but that is not the case. She described the silence as part of the normal legal process and said it brings her some relief.

Rose also shared that she wants to focus on healing and moving forward. She had earlier claimed that she has evidence, including photos and witnesses, to support her accusation. She also said that she had spoken about the incident before but presented it in a lighter way at the time because she did not know how else to deal with it.

On the other side, Katy Perry has denied all the allegations. Her representative described the claims as completely false and harmful. The statement also suggested that such accusations should be treated carefully and not spread without proper proof. Perry herself has not spoken directly about the case beyond what her team has said.

The situation has led to widespread discussion online, with many people reacting to the claims and the investigation. However, no official conclusions have been made yet. The police investigation will now focus on examining any available evidence and determining what really happened. Until then, the case remains unresolved, and both sides continue to stand by their statements.