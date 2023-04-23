scorecardresearch
Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet

Prayer meet in the memory of Pamela Chopra, mother of Aditya Chopra & Uday Chopra, wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, was held on Sunday at the Yash Raj Studios

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet
Celebs including Karan Johar, Rekha attend late Pamela Chopra prayer meet at YRF studios

The prayer meet in the memory of screenwriter-singer Pamela Chopra – the mother of Aditya and Uday Chopra, and wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra – was held on Sunday at the Yash Raj Studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

Many eminent personalities of the Hindi film industry attended the prayer meet.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Priety Zinta, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur were all seen arriving at the meet to be with the Chopra family.

Salman Khan, who’s been receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, arrived surrounded by heavy security.

Others who were seen at Yash Raj Studios were director-actor Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie, writer-director Luv Ranjan, actress Shabana Azmi and her husband, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, former actress and industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife, Tina Ambani, singer Nitin Mukesh, and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 after battling prolonged illness. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya (and his wife Rani Mukerji) and Uday Chopra.

Table tennis: Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu crowned again at WTT Champions Macao
Kiptum wins London Marathon men's race with second fastest time in history
