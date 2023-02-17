scorecardresearch
Bollywood gets its own 'Prince' in 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising new generation actors in Bollywood, with career spanning over a decade now with more hits than misses

By Nitin Jain
Bollywood gets its own 'Prince' in 'Shehzada'
Kartik Aaryan in Character Dheela 2.0 song from Shehzada

‘Shahenshah’ made Amitabh Bachchan the ‘Shahenshah’ so did ‘Badshah’ to Shah Rukh Khan. Both these actors are often addressed with their monikers Shahenshah and Badshah meaning the King. It is such a coincidence that these superstars also fall from different generations, which means that after the two generation of Kings, what Bollywood wanted was a Prince. So, who is better than the heartthrob of the teens, the very young and energetic Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising new-generation actors in Bollywood, with a career spanning over a decade now. Though one may say that he took time to set his foot firmly, but then that is subjective and depends on other factors too. Kartik has now established himself as a bankable actor, with no looking back as his ratio of hits outweighs the lesser ones.

Just around a dozen films old, Kartik Aryan made his acting debut with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and found instant success which was repeated in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and then ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. The later proved to be a great springboard for the engineering graduate’s Bollywood dreams. He went on to do a film every year and hit jackpot by stepping into the large shoes of Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Kartik was the choice of the makers for the standalone sequel of the superhit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which emerged as his highest-grosser and brought cheer to the industry post-pandemic.

If that was not all, he jumped into the fray with his maiden co-production ‘Shehzada’. Remake of a biggie from down South featuring Allu Arjun. Pieces fell in place and a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was readied. From Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, that does not stop at Allu Arjun but touches upon the bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan too with the inclusion of ‘Character Dheela 2.0’, the original from bhai’s film ‘Ready’ in Shehzada. The song appears at the end of the film when all’s well that ends well.

Shehzada has elements of everything from romance to drama, comedy to emotion and lots of Kartik Aaryan’s swag; reason enough to crown the Shehzada (prince) of Bollywood – Kartik Aaryan.

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively
Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot
