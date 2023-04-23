scorecardresearch
Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

Actor Aayush Sharma recently hosted an Eid party along with his wife Arpita Khan. And the entire Bollywood swarmed to attend the event.

By Agency News Desk

The ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ actor Aayush Sharma recently hosted an Eid party along with his wife Arpita Khan. And the entire Bollywood swarmed to attend the event. The star-studded event was attended by Aayush’s brother-in-law and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ actress Katrina Kaif, ‘Bheed’ actress Dia Mirza, actress Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, former Indian cricket skipper M S Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, actress Kriti Kharbanda, ‘Shehzada’ actor Kartik Aaryan.

Salman Khan chose a minimalistic look as he looked dapper in a sleek black shirt paired with blue jeans. He rounded off his look with a statement bracelet.

‘Dangal’ superstar Aamir Khan, who earlier posed with Salman ahead of Eid, yet again appeared in a simple avatar. He was seen wearing a red coloured kurta. He rounded off his look with a thick moustache, light stubble and a pair of spectacles.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who recently hosted and presented the stage musical show ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ set his best fashion foot forward as he donned a monochrome sky blue coloured outfit which consisted of a shirt and matching pants.

Jagapathi Babu, who plays a villain in Salman’s recent release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, wore a simple white kurta and pyjama for the event.

Actress Tabu, who has worked with Salman in many of the 1990s films, attended the event in a royal blue outfit.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap, chose a white Pathan suit with intricate design at the neckline, Tahira wore a carnation pink coloured shimmery saree.

Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning entry at the Eid party in a pink ethnic outfit. Kangana Ranaut chose a heavily embroidered anarkali suit which consisted of a yellow anarkali kurta with golden embroidery, paired with contrasting purple pants. She added a touch of glamour with green-coloured dupatta.

Katrina Kaif donned white and golden anarkali suit with full sleeves and flared bottom. Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ co-actress Disha Patani wore an emerald green coloured saree with mirror work. She paired it with a bikini blouse.

Others who attended the event were Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, his wife Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Sophie Choudry, Himesh Reshammiya, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

