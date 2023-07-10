Brijendra Kala says 'Panch Kriti' highlights the importance of Indian culture

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Brijendra Kala, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Panch Kriti’, has shared that the film aims to put forth a message about Indian traditions reflecting a cultural legacy. The film is an anthology set in the village of Chanderi, where five narratives are based on actual occurrences.

The film is entirely shot in Madhya Pradesh, employing local artists and ancillaries with its photography portraying the idyllic scenic vistas of Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about the film, Brijendra Kala said: “‘Panch Kriti’ is a family-oriented film produced by active socially concerned citizens of our country. It’s five separate stories that are all linked together, with no profanity but a strong message targeted to both urban and rural audiences.”

He further mentioned: “We want to deliver a strong message that Indian traditions are the mirror of a cultural legacy since they are accumulated and gained over time via experience and understanding. All of our stories in the film stir our thoughts and make us realise that the customs we have been following have a holy goal to elevate humanity rather than merely superstitions.”

The film, which also stars Purva Parag, Umesh Bajpai, Sagar Wahi, Sarika Bharoliya Maahi Soni, Kuraangi Nagraj, Harveer and Ruhana Khanna, is produced by Haripriyaa Bharggav, and Sannjoy Bhargv under the banner of Ubon Vision and will release in theatres across India during the monsoon season.

–IANS

aa/kvd