scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bump alert: Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Ileana D'Cruz shared an adorable picture while alerting people to her baby bump.

By Pooja Tiwari
Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump
Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Ileana D’Cruz shared an adorable picture while alerting people to her baby bump. Take a look. This is the first time that she has posted her full picture, featuring the baby bump.

In the pictures, Ileana was seen wearing a black body-hugging dress. She looked extremely happy as she posed for the photographs.

Sharing the first pictures from her pregnancy journey, Ileana wrote in the caption, “Bump alert ‼️” She also gave credit to her friend who was the one behind the camera. Her industry friends such as Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry and Shibani Dandekar<among others showered the preggers with lots of love and blessings.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India
Next article
PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan

Technology

Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US