Bump alert: Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Ileana D’Cruz shared an adorable picture while alerting people to her baby bump. Take a look. This is the first time that she has posted her full picture, featuring the baby bump.

In the pictures, Ileana was seen wearing a black body-hugging dress. She looked extremely happy as she posed for the photographs.

Sharing the first pictures from her pregnancy journey, Ileana wrote in the caption, “Bump alert ‼️” She also gave credit to her friend who was the one behind the camera. Her industry friends such as Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry and Shibani Dandekar<among others showered the preggers with lots of love and blessings.