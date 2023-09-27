scorecardresearch
Chandan K Anand to play Sam Manekshaw in Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘Union’

Chandan K Anand, will be next seen in the Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘Union’.

Chandan K Anand to play Sam Manekshaw in Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘Union’ _ pic courtesy news agency
Chandan K Anand, who is known for shows like ‘Scarp’ and ‘Campus Beats’, ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, will be next seen in the Kay Kay Menon-starrer ‘Union’. The actor will be essaying Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw. In addition, the actor will also essay a character in the upcoming film ‘Fighter’ which stars Deepika Padukone and Hritik Roshan.

He describes working with Kay Kay Menon as a “learning experience”.

Narrating an incident from the sets, the actor said: “He is so kind and considerate for the entire project that he will make any possible way to make and take out the best from the co actor and the scene. I remember a scene where there was a walk in the corridor and we were in a hurry and Kay Kay sir is 6 ft with long legs.”

Chandansaid: “He was walking at his pace but to match up his speed I had to run. So the director came and said – ‘Chandan you are running, it’s looking odd’. Then I requested Kay Kay sir to kindly slow down the walk as my two steps were equal to his one. But he was very cooperative. I feel proud to be working with such stalwarts, it’s a blessing,”

Talking about ‘Fighter’, the actor said: ” ‘Fighter’ will always be a memorable one. It’s a massive big budgeted film and being a part of such a film in itself is a glorious moment. There had been many fun memories within this 1 year of shooting schedule.”

He added, “When you work with the best team and production you learn a lot about film making and how much hardship and preparation the team goes through just for a few seconds of a scene. This film journey has made me Siddharth Anand’s fan and would say it’s a blessing for me as an actor to work under his direction.”

5
Entertainment Today

