Chhorii 2, the sequel to the successful 2021 horror film Chhorii, wraps filming

Chhorii 2, the sequel to the breakout hit, Chhorii recently wrapped filming

By Pooja Tiwari
Chhorii 2, the sequel to the successful 2021 horror film Chhorii, wraps filming
Chhorii 2, the sequel to the successful 2021 horror film Chhorii, wraps filming

Chhorii 2, the sequel to the breakout hit, Chhorii recently wrapped filming. While Chhorii earned unprecedented critical acclaim and audience love universally with its premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, due to its spine-chilling narrative and impactful performances, Chhorii 2 promises to take the horror and drama up a notch from the first edition!

The highly anticipated sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left off in original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2021 Chhorii, returns to the director’s seat in the sequel which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment. Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal. Movie star, Soha Ali Khan, joins the cast in what promises to be the most interesting twist for fans.

Chhorii 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.

