Deepika Padukone shares backstage unseen pictures of her iconic Oscars 2023 moment

Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media platforms to share unseen pictures of the moments just before she went on to the Oscars 2023

By Shweta Ghadashi
Deepika Padukone shares backstage unseen pictures of her iconic Oscars 2023 moment pic courtesy twitter
Deepika Padukone shares backstage unseen pictures of her iconic Oscars 2023 moment pic courtesy twitter

Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media platforms to share unseen pictures of the moments just before she went on to the Oscars 2023 stage to introduce RRR’s Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu“. Sharing a string of backstage pictures, the Pathaan actor wrote, “And the rest is history…”

In the pictures, Deepika is seen preparing for her speech backstage in her beautiful black gown. In one picture, she is also seen closing her eyes as she prepares to walk onto the stage, and in another picture, she is seen taking one last look at her notes.

While introducing “Naatu Naatu”, the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Deepika had said at the Academy Awards this year, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger!”

She had added, “It’s earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu.”

