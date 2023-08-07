Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh

On Sunday, the entire Bollywood fraternity celebrated their friendships in more ways than one. Our favourite however remained Pathaan star Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt post dedicated to Ranveer Singh, which talked about the importance of marrying one’s best friend as it is the kind of love that will never wither away no matter what.

The quote by N’tima, which was posted by Deepika on her Instagram feed read, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important.

Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep and dark.”

Ranveer Singh replied to the post by dropping an evil eye, a heart and an infinity emoji below it.