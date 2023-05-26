scorecardresearch
Dibyendu Bhattacharya: ‘Ghuspaith’ is dedicated to fearless journalists like Danish Siddiqui

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, has shared that his short film 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to fearless, dedicated journalists like Danish Siddiqui

By Agency News Desk
Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for his work in ‘Black Friday’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Mirzapur’ and several others, has shared that his short film ‘Ghuspaith’ is a tribute to fearless, dedicated journalists like Danish Siddiqui, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner who documented the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Danish was gunned down by the Taliban during a clash between Afghan Special Forces and Taliban insurgents in Spin Boldak, Kandahar, on July 16, 2021.

‘Ghuspaith’ was recently screened at the Boston International Film Festival 2023.

Talking more about ‘Ghuspaith,’ Dibyendu said: “Some films are really close to an actor’s heart, and ‘Ghuspaith’ is one such film. The storyline was so compelling that I had to say a yes to Mihir (director) and Girish (producer). My character in the film is called Usman, he is a Bangladeshi villager who helps smuggle cattle, as well as rarely immigrants in a very hideous manner.”

He further mentioned: “In the film, Usman helps 3 individuals migrate not knowing that they are only pretending to be a family, realising that humanity is above all. I am glad to be a part of such a project. ‘Ghuspaith’ is dedicated to fearless, dedicated journalists like Danish Siddiqui who transcend all the boundaries to bring out the truth in front of the world. Short films are hard to sell but ‘Ghuspaith’ is well made and a well intended film and I ardently wish for such films to be showcased at more festivals so that it can reach out to a larger audience.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dibyendu is currently working on Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Capsule Gill’, Sonu Sood’s ‘Fateh’ and Anubhav Sinha’s next film.

