Dimple Kapadia: High time that women got a chance to showcase their strength

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who will be seen playing the role of a matriarch Savitri in the web series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', has spoken about how the portrayal of women is changing with time and they are shown to be more bold.

By Agency News Desk

She is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughters-in-law and a daughter.

She is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughters-in-law and a daughter.

The 65-year-old actress has given a number of hits such as ‘Saagar’, ‘Rudaali’, ‘Gardish’, ‘Lekin..’, ‘Kaash’, ‘Prahaar’, ‘Narsimha’ and ‘Hum Kaun Hai’ among others.

Talking about her role, Dimple said: “It feels absolutely exhilarating, we have always seen men taking on these powerful roles, and it’s high time that women got a chance to showcase their strength and determination in such roles and playing a Queenpin certainly fits the bill.”

On sharing about the portrayal of women on-screen and how it is changing, she added: “I strongly stand for embracing who you are as a person and showcasing that out there. There are a lot of films that showcase women as strong characters – one with multiple layers and emotional complexities.”

“So yes, we are evolving and so are our content consumption choices, we just need the right creators to tell the story and with the advent of streaming services, now these stories can travel across the globe,” she concluded.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
