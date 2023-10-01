Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Disha Patani has remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as their film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ clocked seven years in Hindi cinema. Released on September 30, 2016, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is abiographical sports drama film directed by Neeraj Pandey.

It is based on the life of star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film stars the late Sushant as MS Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

The film revolves around the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

Disha took to Instagram on Saturday evening, where she posted a clip from the film and wrote: “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but I hope you’re happy and at peace.”

The film marked Disha’s debut in Hindi cinema after which she starred in a slew of movies such as ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, ‘Malang’, ‘Baaghi 2 and 3’, ‘Radhe’ and ’Ek Villain Returns’.

Disha will next be seen in ‘Yodha’, ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.