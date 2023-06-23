scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Don’ and several others, is obsessed with cars.

The director recently attended the launch of supercar with his sister Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai, and spoke about his obsession with cars since his childhood days.

Attending the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster in Mumbai, Farhan said: “I have been obsessed with cars since I was a child. I used to get my hands on any magazine which had a picture of a car, cut it out and stick it on the wall of my room. I have always been absolutely in awe of great looking cars, great sounding cars. Even in my first film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, the car that has been used is only for the Goa trip.”

He further mentioned: “Everyone associates that film with the road trip. It is because of the sense of freedom that car provided to those three characters in the film. It represented them and their free solicited character. At that time, I couldn’t afford to buy that Merc and I could only use it for the shoot. But I always had the desire to buy a Mercedes. The minute I could afford it, I bought it.”

On the workfront, Farhan will soon be directing the film which is titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

–IANS

newsline/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
5G AI-driven technology adopted at Arunachal Nursing College
Next article
Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed added to England squad for Lord's Test as cover for Moeen Ali
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed added to England squad for Lord's Test as cover for Moeen Ali

Technology

5G AI-driven technology adopted at Arunachal Nursing College

Technology

Apple Pay on course to arrive in India soon after initial talks with NPCI

Health & Lifestyle

Common heart rhythm disorder more likely to cause dementia in women than men

News

Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Technology

India, US to develop small modular reactors for domestic and export markets

News

NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad

Technology

US lawyer to pay $5K fine for presenting fake AI cases via ChatGPT

Technology

Titan vessel implosion was so fast that victims 'never knew it happened'

Sports

Worcestershire sign India fast bowler Navdeep Saini for four matches of County Championship

News

Satinder Sartaaj blends French with Punjabi in upcoming song 'Paris Di Jugni'

Technology

Shiprocket integrates its seller app with ONDC network

News

Gulshan Devaiah calls Rajkummar Rao the 'flag bearer' for a generation of actors

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar earn Test call-ups for WI tour; no place for Pujara, Umesh, Shami

Sports

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, and Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour, no place for Pujara, Umesh (ld)

Technology

US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gives savage reply to Bebika Dhurve; Fan says ‘Fire lag raha hai banda’

Health & Lifestyle

Why men lose ability to fight bladder cancer as they age

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US