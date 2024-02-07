HomeBollywoodNews

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Harman Baweja join hands for an action adventure film

By Editorial Desk
Excel Entertainment headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani is indeed one of the notable film production houses in the country. They have delivered some of the most entertaining films and web series to the audience. Now, adding yet another wing to its vision of delivering compelling content, we get to hear the latest announcement of the third collaboration between Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios, as they announce their third collaboration for an action adventure film.

With two exciting projects already in the pipeline, a riveting courtroom drama and a vigilante-action series, the new collaboration further strengthens their journey of making high content driven projects.

While announcing their mega collaboration and articulating their vision, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar conveyed, “Teaming up with Baweja Studios, we align our shared dedication to great storytelling. Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere.”

Sharing his enthusiasm for the project, Harman Baweja said, “We are constantly pursuing strong content across genres and nothing can be more rewarding than extending our partnership with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming projects promise to be nothing short of extraordinary. We are excited to team up with them once again for this high-octane film.”

Well, this is indeed an exciting announcement of the day. As the two pioneer production houses of the county have finally come together, it would interesting to see a project coming from them. As the excitement is at an all-time high, the cinema goers eagerly await more details and are intrigued to see what they have in store.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited DON 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
