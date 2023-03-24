Fatima Sana Shaikh attends a special acting workshop

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who always seeks different opportunities to enhance her skills and crafts. While we as an audience have seen her acting spectacle in her films, as an actor she also never leaves a chance to explore different grounds when it comes to acting. Her enthusiasm for learning has now taken the actress to Pondicherry where the actress has taken a step ahead in polishing her art at Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research.

As per the source, “A learner that she is, Fatima is constantly looking out for activities that help her picking up and learning new skills. Fatima is currently stationed in Pondicherry to attend special acting workshops for the next 10 days.”

The source further adds, “It’s a special acting workshop that a lot of actors enroll in and Fatima has gone there to learn more about the craft. After completing her workshop the actress will return to Mumbai.”

On the work front, Fatima will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, which is slated to release on 8th December. The actress will also be next seen in Sam Bahadur along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, and ‘Dhak Dhak’ where she will be donning upon the biker avatar, which the audience is looking forward to see!