Filming on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to start in Jan 2024

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Two of Hindi cinemas biggest characters — Pathan and Tiger — are set to square it off in the upcoming spy-action film ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, the shooting of which will begin in January 2024.

While the audience enjoyed watching the camaraderie of the two characters in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, this time around with the new addition to the spy-universe, the invincibles will be taking each other head-on.

A source has informed that the production house behind the Indian spy universe — YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have huge plans to announce it in a grand way but a lot of work has already started on ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

“We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under the wraps because this is the biggest ever Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film,” the source said.

YRF Spy Universe is now one of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema with all projects from the mighty franchises ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ & now ‘Pathaan’ being blockbusters. With ‘Pathaan’, the YRF now also has the highest grossing Hindi film of the country as a badge of honour.

From a timeline perspective, it all started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as ‘Tiger’ in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and reprised his role of a super-spy in the 2017 release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Then in 2019, Hrithik Roshan swept the audience off their feet with one of the most stylish films of Hindi cinema – ‘War’. With two agents in place, the idea for the spy-universe came into existence and ‘Pathaan’ with its colossal collections built the perfect stage for the universe.

–IANS

aa/dpb

Priyanka talks about colourism in Bollywood, regrets doing fairness cream ads
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s
Entertainment Today

