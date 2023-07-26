scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Food was catalyst behind 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' OST, reveals Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose classic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ recently clocked 10 years of its release, has shared the key to such a brilliant earworm of a soundtrack of his film.

The filmmaker shared with IANS that music was a catalyst to crafting the soundtrack of the sports drama which starred Farhan Akhtar in the titular role of Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh.

Walking down the memory lane, the director told IANS, “We only spoke about food and I used to cook food in the morning or the night before our sitting. Shankar Mahadevan (of Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy) used to do the same. When we met for music sessions we would only talk about, ‘Aaj khane mein kya hai?’. Or what to do about the food. Khaane khaate khaate aur baatein karte karte sangeet kab poora ho gaya film ka pata hi nahi chala (We never realised when we got done with the soundtrack). The process was so fulfilling.”

The director, who is known for the timeless classic ‘Rang De Basanti’, the experimental ‘Aks’ and the more nuanced ‘Delhi 6’, then narrated an incident from the making of the song ‘Mera Yaar’ from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, and no marks for guessing at this point, the song was done during the lunch break.

He shared, “We had done the recording for ‘O Rangrez’, I and Javed bhai were having lunch in the studio, and Ehsaan (Noorani of Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy) was doodling something on the guitar. I instantly liked that tune. I told Ehsaan to keep playing and asked Javed to sing and hum something, something that had to do with words like ‘Yaar’ and ‘Rab’. Being a Sufi singer, Javed started humming something and started building up on it, and it was done just like that. What came while having lunch was just beautiful and magical.”

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ has released again in theatres with sign language for the members of the audience with hearing and speech impairment.

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sunny Deol gets emotional at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch
Next article
Conjoined twins separated at AIIMS Delhi
This May Also Interest You
News

My Fault sequel Your Fault and Our Fault green lighted

Technology

Conjoined twins separated at AIIMS Delhi

News

Sunny Deol gets emotional at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch

News

New trailer for ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is deliciously creepy, delightfully evil

News

Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion

News

Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by four men against him

News

Singer Noel Gallagher banned from China for gig backing freedom for Tibet

News

James Gunn elaborates on tonal shifts in his ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trilogy

News

Irrfan Khan broke myth that dreams are limited to big cities: ‘Insta Millionaire’ writer Swapnil Jain

News

India’s Got Talent has power to transform lives of participants, says Kirron Kher

News

‘Gadar 2’ trailer: Tara Singh reminds again ‘Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: India women's team play out a 1-1 draw against England in opener

News

When Idris Elba nearly lost his life in US

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Niroshan Dickwella as captain for upcoming edition

Sports

Indian men's, women’s hockey teams aim for Paris berths via Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

Indian men's, and women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023

Technology

Delhi sees record rise in pink eye, dengue cases, say doctors

News

6 things about Ram Charan that make him relatable and funny

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US