From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) From ‘Sunflower’ Season 2, ‘Tarla’ and ‘Haddi’ and many more have been included into the expansive line-up of titles for streaming portal ZEE5.

It also features originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of cult-favourite series, big-ticket direct to digital releases, blockbuster post-theatrical launches and intriguing docu-series.

For the slate, ZEE5 has partnered with creators such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule.

Bringing a bouquet of genres, the much-awaited line-up features sequels of prominent original series like ‘Sunflower’ S2, ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge’, TVF’s ‘Humorously Yours’ S3 and ‘Aam Aadmi Family’ S4, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Unreported’, ‘Duranga S2’, ‘Mithya S2’, ‘The Broken News’ S2, ‘Gyarah Gyarah (11:11)’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Crime Beat’.

Direct to digital movies Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and ‘Silence 2’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ and ‘Love is Blind’, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Kadak Singh’, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’, Sunny Deol’s post-theatrical ‘Gadar 2’.

Power-packed regional titles like Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai – Part 1, Arya’s Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Nagraj Manjule’s Ghar Banduk Biryani, and more.

Talking about the slate, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: “2023 holds a significant meaning for us, as we mark the fifth anniversary by presenting a carefully curated line-up featuring the best of talents from the entertainment industry across languages… The year has started on an encouraging note, and we are looking forward to audience response to the exciting slate of 111 new titles.”

Mr Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said: “As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realise that today’s youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever evolving.”

Commenting on the new slate, Ms Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said: “We’re working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion of broadening the horizons of storytelling.”

