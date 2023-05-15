scorecardresearch
Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in London, reportedly shooting for a new project.

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'
Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

‘Bigg Boss 8’ winner and actor Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in London, reportedly shooting for a new project. He said that he is doing something “really big” on an international level there.

Gautam, who is currently a co-judge on MTV Roadies season 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Sonu Sood, is shooting for an international project, marking a significant milestone in his career.

While details about the project remain under wraps, the actor is set to captivate audiences globally with his upcoming international project for a web-series.

Speaking of his upcoming project, Gautam said: “I am doing something really big on an international level in London.”

He added: “It’s something really exciting for an equally big and valued channel there. It’s a web series, and I’m the only Indian actor on the cast. I am really excited and looking forward to it.”

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour
Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'
