Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who has stepped into the role of Rajesh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, has shared her skincare routine for the monsoon season.

The monsoon season, while seems pleasant to a lot of people, also brings with it a fair share of skincare challenges. The actress shared that she uses a face pack made from Pomegranate seeds.

The increased humidity and dampness can lead to various skin issues, from acne to dehydrated skin. To keep the skin happy, plump, and glowing, Geetanjali has shared her best-kept secret for monsoon skincare regime.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “My skin becomes more sensitive than usual during the monsoon season. It becomes greasy, resulting in acne, clogged pores, blackheads, and whiteheads. To combat this, the home cure I use is a face pack made from Pomegranate seeds, which are high in anti-ageing ingredients like antioxidants and vitamin C, which rejuvenate dull skin.”

She further mentioned: “I combine two teaspoons of pomegranate seeds and one cup of raw oats. Pour into a mixing bowl with two tablespoons of honey and buttermilk. Apply for a few minutes on my face, then rinse. It aids in the removal of dead skin cells, the rejuvenation of the skin, and the removal of excess oil.”

The actress recently stepped into the role of Mrs Rajesh Singh, the level-headed wife of the titular character of Happu Singh in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. The actress shared that as a viewer, she has always loved watching the show for its characters and entertaining storylines. However, she never imagined essaying a character that she enjoyed watching on screen even in her “wildest dreams”.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

–IANS

aa/dan