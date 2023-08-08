scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Goldfish trailer featuring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval will leave you deep in your emotions

Splendid Films released the deeply moving trailer of their internationally acclaimed film Goldfish; Goldfish is all set to release in India on 25th August 2023.

By Editorial Desk
Goldfish trailer featuring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval will leave you deep in your emotions
Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in Goldfish _ pic courtesy yt

Splendid Films today released the trailer for Goldfish which will tug at your heart strings. At a first glance, the movie offers everything from drama and high intensity emotions, to sweet and warm moments. The trailer gives you a look into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they navigate through their bitter-sweet relationship. With ace actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur gracing the screen, Goldfish promises to be a captivating watch.

Addressing the core ethos of the film which is about fostering a positive supportive while an individual or family faces mental health challenges. The cast of Goldfish including Deepti Naval, Rajit Kapur and Pushan Kripalani and Dilshad Khurana Psychologist and Head Mpower delved deeper into the importance, impact and nuances of mental health challenges and ways to cope.

Speaking about his directorial venture, Pushan Kripalani said, “Goldfish began as a film about dementia, identity and diaspora but once the cast got involved and the ideas progressed, it soon became a movie about much more. At its core, Goldfish is a story about forgiveness and about retaining humanity in the face of the inevitable; it is about love. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin breathed life into their characters and made their essence come true. The team is thrilled to have the film release in India and we are excited to see how the Indian audiences react.”

Talking about the critical acclaim that Goldfish has garnered, producer Amit Saxena shared, “Goldfish is a content driven film. After the massive love and the wide critical acclaim we garnered internationally, we wish to now bring the film home. The film captures various themes such as those of family, love, relationships, community, and we hope the audiences can relate to these subjects and enjoy watching the film. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin have been the heart of the film and Pushan has done a spectacular job in bringing the vision to life. Goldfish is a movie that will pull you into its world and make you a part of the family of its characters, even long after you’ve left the theatre.”

Dilshaad Khurana, Psychologist and Head Mpower Toll Free Helpline “Films possess the remarkable power to deliver impactful social messages in a way that resonates with audiences, fostering progress and acceptance. Their ability to captivate vast audiences through compelling storytelling is truly commendable. In a society where mental health remains shrouded in taboos and judgement, despite its prevalence, Popular mediums such as films picking up story premises that deal with emotional and mental health themes stand as a beacon of hope. Through this popular medium, we aspire to ignite conversations around mental health, ultimately illuminating the path towards transformative change and encourage help seeking behaviour.”

Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin returning to theatres after 4 years. Audiences can expect a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

Goldfish will release across theatres in India on August 25th 2023.

0
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – an unforgettable trio in ‘Heart of Stone’
Next article
Big B shares witty post in response to name change of Twitter to X
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B shares witty post in response to name change of Twitter to X

News

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – an unforgettable trio in ‘Heart of Stone’

News

Sonu Nigam to revamp his runaway hit track 'Achha Sila Diya' after 28 years

Sports

Bridge: Indian U31 team bags bronze medal in World Youth Teams Championship

News

When Hrithik Roshan was bullied, cycle was broken!!

Sports

On World's IP day, Pinarayi Vijayan to honour 1st women cricketer from Kerala to represent India

News

Ravie Dubey turns lawyer for courtroom drama 'Lakhan Leela Bhargav'

Sports

NRAI approves conduct of Para-category events during its shooting competitions

News

Sonu Sood gets huge pop art tribute spanning 1.17 lakh sq ft in Ajitwal

News

A literal pan-India film; here are details of ‘Jailer’ actor and the region they represent

Technology

Spotify expands AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ' to more countries

News

Aditya A's 'Saj Ke' weaves enchanting tale of awe, love from a groom's view

Technology

Why a trip to beach may disrupt your skin's microbiome

News

BTS Suga officially starts military duties

News

Vir Das in ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada

News

Gal Gadot speaks Telugu in Q&A session with Alia Bhatt, surprising people

News

Adam Devine says Marvel has 'ruined' genre of Hollywood comedy movies

News

Jennifer Aniston turns off Insta comments amid Jamie Foxx's anti-Semitic controversy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US