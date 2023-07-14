Gripping survival drama 'Kaala Paani' to showcase journey through Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The makers on Friday announced a survival drama titled ‘Kaala Patni’, starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani.

‘Kaala Paani’ will have audiences embark on a journey through the salty seas and ocean breeze of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

A grounded story about the fight for survival, the series questions audiences on how far they would go to survive.

Talking about the announcement, show runner Sameer said: “Kaala Paani is a fresh and uncharted genre in Indian storytelling. The series is a survival drama featuring an ensemble of characters who are all trying to escape the wrath of nature, as the vast sea confines them for thousands of kilometres. In this invisible battle between humans and nature, these individuals discover that their destinies are intertwined, not just with each other, but also with the environment.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said: “At Netflix we are always looking for fresh distinct ideas that have a wide appeal for our large audience base. Be it Class, Scoop, Rana Naidu, each story is distinct and has been very successful with our members.

‘Kaala Paani’ is a first of its kind survival drama, with compelling characters and deeply emotional storylines. This will be our second collaboration with Posham Pa Pictures, bringing the signature style of its immensely talented creator Sameer Saxena to our members.”

Netflix has partnered with Posham Pa Pictures and Sameer Saxena for the show.

The series written by Biswapati Sarkar, Nimisha Misra, Sandeep Saket and Amit Golani, also stars Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra and Vikas Kumar in key roles.