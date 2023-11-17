scorecardresearch
Gulshan Devaiah to star in National Award-winner Kaushal Oza's 'Little Thomas'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to star in the upcoming film, ‘Little Thomas’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza. The heartwarming dramedy, also featuring Rasika Duggal in the lead role alongside Gulshan, talks about the journey of a charming and simple life of a Goan family and is produced by Good Bad Films.

Gulshan said: “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Little Thomas,’ a unique blend of drama and comedy that resonates with the essence of family bonds. It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film.”

“Working with the talented Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Duggal has been a satisfying experience. This year has been wonderful with some amazing work that has happened. Little Thomas is genuinely a little gem, and heartwarming story. I am very happy to be part of such wholesome stories,” he added.

The film, shot in the picturesque locations of Mumbai and Goa, recently concluded its production phase, promising an engaging narrative that explores the intricacies of familial relationships.

On the work front, Gulshan also has ‘Ulajh’ with Janhvi kapoor and Roshan Matthew.

