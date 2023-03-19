scorecardresearch
Guneet Monga's team christens their Oscar 'Goldie Monga Kapoor'

The Oscar for 'The Elephant Whisperers' that Guneet Monga came back home with on Friday morning has been christened 'Goldie Monga Kapoor' by her friends and associates.

By News Bureau

The Oscar for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ that Guneet Monga came back home with on Friday morning has been christened ‘Goldie Monga Kapoor’ by her friends and associates. ‘Goldie’, because the statuette is 24-carat gold-plated bronze, and the ‘Monga Kapoor’ is from the surnames of Guneet and her recently-wed husband, Sunny Kapoor.

Narrating this story in a fascinating Instagram post packed with pictures of the Oscar winner’s celebration with her closest associates at her office in Mumbai, screenwriter Annukampa Harsh writes how when Guneet and Sunny got married, his dadi “blessed the newlyweds with a vision of them bringing beautiful babies into this world. And so, here is the first one that Guneet and Sunny have introduced into our lives: ‘Goldie Monga Kapoor’.”

Celebrating along with Guneet were her right hand at Sikhya Entertainment, COO Achin Jain, who was by her side all the way at the Oscars, long-time associate Shaan Vyas, now an independent maker of shorts, and Mozez Singh, who’s directing the warts-and-all documentary on the life of Yo Yo Honey Singh produced by Guneet for Netflix.

And giving her company in spirit (as well as keeping a watchful eye on the group from his pictures prominently framed on the walls of the Sikhya office) was her Guruji — the godman whom Delhi knows as the Chhattarpur Mandir Wale Guruji.

Reflecting on the significance of the Oscar for Guneet’s production company, Sikhya, Annukampa wrote: “The Oscar that has come home isn’t just the reflection of one’s movie’s glory, but that of a long journey — a journey that began with @guneetmonga’s vision of @sikhya and the many years of perseverance, tenacity and unwavering faith in the face of shirkers, sceptics and naysayers.”

“It is the result,” Annukampa added, “of @achinjain20’s steadfastness and partnership through Guneet’s 15-plus years of consistent work and manifestation.”

