Guru Randhawa wishes 'everyday growth' to recuperating Rishabh Pant as he shares pic

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has shared a picture with cricketer Rishabh Pant and wished him a godspeed recovery.

Guru took to Instagram, where he shared a picture sitting next to Rishabh on the couch and smiling at the camera. Rishabh is seen resting his leg on a chair.

The singer wrote in the caption: “So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth (rocket emoticon) Love you bro.”

The cricketer is under recovery from a serious accident that took place near Roorkee on December 30. His car flipped over and he was rescued as the vehicle caught fire. He was initially treated at a hospital in Roorkee and then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Later, he was flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

–IANS

