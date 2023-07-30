scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Halle Berry seen skateboarding in bikini ahead of her 57th birthday

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Halle Berry treated her fans to a sexy picture of her celebrating “Leo season” in style as she got a head start on the celebrations of her 57th birthday.

Shared on Twitter, the picture saw the actress skateboarding in the street while wearing a white T-shirt and tropical-patterned bikini bottom. As she let her brunette locks look naturally messy and went makeup-free, she threw a smile at the camera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Sliding into Leo season,” the ‘Catwoman’ star, whose birthday is on August 14, captioned the snap. If the picture looked familiar, it was because Halle actually posted some snaps from the same photo shoot on Instagram in March 2022.

Halle isn’t a stranger to sharing sexy photos on social media. Back in April, she heated up the Internet by sharing a photo of her drinking wine while naked on a balcony.

Accompanying the picture, Halle simply wrote in the caption: “I do what i wanna do. Happy Saturday.”

While some fellow celebrities, including Halle Bailey, Lena Waithe, Audra McDonald and Kelly Rowland, and fans gushed over the daring photo, a troll left a disapproving comment underneath the post. “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” wrote the hater.

It didn’t take long before Halle caught wind of the comment. “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” she wrote back to the naysayer.

Meanwhile, Halle discussed embracing her body in an interview with AARP magazine earlier this year. “We’re all going to get older,” she explained in January. “Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body.”

Despite the changes, the ‘Moonfall’ actress noted: “I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India
Next article
Affair that got Oppenheimer cast as a communist, tailed by the FBI
This May Also Interest You
News

Affair that got Oppenheimer cast as a communist, tailed by the FBI

News

The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India

News

Usha Uthup to be a part of musical love saga 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

Technology

India innovations helping Samsung create seamless multi-device experiences globally

Sports

'Will always look at the bigger picture': Rahul Dravid defends experimentation in ODIs against West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

Surge in Hepatitis A and E, eye flu cases following unusual rains in NCR

Technology

Neighbours fume at new X logo, Musk says won't leave San Francisco

Sports

2nd ODI: Bowlers, Hope help West Indies beat India by six wickets, level series 1-1

Sports

Warsaw Open: Germany's Siegemund secures final spot with win over Maria

Technology

NASA's Voyager 2 probe experiences communications pause

Technology

India successfully orbits seven Singapore satellites (2nd Ld)

Technology

India successfully orbits seven Singapore satellites

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with seven Singapore satellites (Ld)

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with seven Singapore satellites

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Hazratullah Zazai leads Durban Qalandars to historic first title

Sports

England pace great Stuart Broad stuns cricket world, announces retirement

Sports

5th Test: Crawley, Joe Root, Bairstow blast fifties as England reach 389/9, lead Australia by 377

Sports

2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan blazes to fifty but India bowled out for 181 v West Indies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US