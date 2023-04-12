Hansal Mehta shares BTW pics from debut film 'Jayate', says he regrets only 1 thing

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has directed ‘Shahid, ‘Aligarh and the runaway hit streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is quite active on social media these days.

After sharing a video with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on the latters birthday, the director on Wednesday walked down memory lane as he shared throwback pictures from the sets of his first film ‘Jayate.

In the pictures, Hansal can be seen briefing his actors and being consumed by creative and technical processes. What makes the photos interesting is the classic 1990s rendering of the photos and Hansal sporting a beard and a moustache.

Taking to his Instagram, the director shared an array of pictures as he wrote in the caption, “Again centuries ago from the sets of my first film…Jayate”.

However, Hansal has only one regret and it’s about the habit of smoking which he picked up during his mid 20s He mentioned in his caption, “My only regret is that I began smoking on these early sets in my mid 20s”.

‘Jayate’, which was released in 1999, was a part of the Indian Panorama 1999-2000 at the International Film Festival of India, Hyderabad.