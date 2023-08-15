scorecardresearch
House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) ‘Sunny Paaji roars back in style!’ as the same energy, iconic dialogues, plethora of action and some spicy drama in  ‘Gadar 2’ engulf the audience, and the craze shows no signs of slowing down.

Within just four days of its release, the film, which features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat, proudly joined the coveted Rs 200 crore club, a testament to the immense popularity of Gadar franchise.

People are queuing up at cinemas to get the tickets but all shows are mostly booked. The craze is so high that people are ready to book the tickets in black, a trend which was mainstream decades ago.

In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man was seen selling tickets outside a cinema in Chandni Chowk, just like ’80s & ’90s days. He was accompanied by a few other young boys.

When IANS approached him to enquire more, he replied, on condition of anonymity, “Gadar ne purane din yaad dila diye (Gadar brought back memories of good old days). There was a time when movies used to get brilliant responses from the public and we people used to get work (ticket black) out of it.”

“Time changed, also Bollywood films failed to impress this much in cinemas. OTT also now has an equal entertainment source. But Gadar is that movie which people like it here (in Cinema) not on the small screen…I watched the first day first show of all movies, till day. Gadar ne gadar macha dia,” laughed the aged man.

The man then refused to answer anything further and left the place.

‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is a period action-drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Everyone (even the older generation) is loving the film and the audience is so excited to see their Tara Singh on screen once again. The team of ‘Gadar 2’ also celebrated the success of the film by organising a press meet on Monday in Mumbai.

However, other movies which got released last Friday, ‘OMG2’ and ‘Jailer’ are also getting good response from the public. A good sign for Indian cinema!

(Chetan Sharma can be contacted at chetan.s@ians.in)

–IANS

cs/svn

Agency News Desk
'People who take themselves seriously fear they'll have no work tomorrow,' says Dibyendu
