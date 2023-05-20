scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hrithik Roshan fuels ‘War 2’ speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on ‘yuddhabhumi’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished NTR Jr cheekily on his birthday on Saturday and said that he is waiting for him on the 'yuddhabhumi' (battle field), adding fuel to 'War 2' speculation.

By Agency News Desk
Hrithik Roshan fuels 'War 2' speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on 'yuddhabhumi'
Hrithik Roshan fuels 'War 2' speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on 'yuddhabhumi'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished NTR Jr cheekily on his birthday on Saturday and said that he is waiting for him on the ‘yuddhabhumi’ (battle field), adding fuel to ‘War 2’ speculation.

Though he didn’t mention ‘War 2’ in his tweet to NTR Jr., Hrithik dropped several hints about the most-anticipated pan-Indian film of our times being made.

Hrithik wrote: “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace, until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!”

The film is said to be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

YRF Spy Universe boasts of the presence of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema as super-spies. It has Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, Salman Khan as Tiger, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, Deepika Padukone as Rubai, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and John Abraham as Jim

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade
Next article
Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

'Wagle Ki Duniya' stars Sumeet, Pariva open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

News

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

Technology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US