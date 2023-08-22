scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

I can never become like my father, can never do his types of films, says Dulquer Salmaan

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of legendary actor Mammootty, said before joining this field, he always knew that he would never be able to become like his father and he can not do the same films as he does. 

Dulquer is known for his versatility and is also known to do films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The actor is all geared up for the release of his next film ‘King Of Kotha’ which is releasing worldwide on August 24.

The actor shared about the film, seeing his father as his competitor and much more.

Talking about his father’s legacy and work, Dulquer said: “I don’t think of him as competition. Before I joined this field, I was very sure that I would never be able to become like him. The types of roles he does, I can not do them. I have made my own small place in the industry and I am very happy with that.”

Talking about if he is calculating his career moves, the actor said: “I have never made any calculations with regards to my career. Whenever I get a good opportunity from any industry or any language, I try to do it. I don’t want to limit myself to any one industry. I also enjoy working in different languages and industries and gaining experiences. Basically, my aim is to do good work.”

Dulquer will now be seen in ‘King Of Kotha’ which is a Malayalam action thriller film and has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on August 24, during the festival of Onam.

–IANS

newsline/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Athletics Championships: Debutant Sha'Carri Richardson crowned as 100m world champion
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Debutant Sha'Carri Richardson crowned as 100m world champion

Technology

Google starts working on QR Code-based eSIM transfer for Android devices

Technology

X fixes bug that affected pictures tweeted before 2014

Health & Lifestyle

WHO to release outcomes of global summit soon, say Sonowal

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with IMA delegation

Sports

Shubman Gill bags three awards, SKY named T20 Player of the Year; Deepti Sharma is best women player

Sports

World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen make winning start

Sports

Para Powerlifting: Parmjeet, Shakina to lead India's challenge in Dubai World Championship

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mangaluru Dragons triumph against Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

AFC Cup: Focus key for Mohun Bagan SG against Abahani Dhaka in Playoff stage

Sports

Jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Raja Karan Academy win on Day 6

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bidhyasagar Singh’s hat-trick helps Kerala Blasters overwhelm Indian Air Force

Health & Lifestyle

Amid detection of new Covid variants, PMO calls for regular monitoring

Sports

Warner, Wood, Shadab, Willey, Mujeeb, Anderson, Rayudu and Guptill picked for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

18-yr-old R Praggnanandhaa enters chess World Cup final, books seat in Candidates

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Sift Kaur Samra bags India's sixth Paris quota Baku

Sports

India look healthy in fast bowling; facing problems in spin, says Karsan Ghavri

Sports

Chess World Cup: 18-yr-old R Praggnanandhaa takes lead against Fabiano Caruana

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US