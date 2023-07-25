scorecardresearch
‘I feel the mom guilt when on shoot,’ says Anita Hassanandani

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani, who made her debut on television in 1998 with ‘Idhar Udhar’, said being the mother is the most challenging role to play, and she feels the mom guilt when on the shoot.

The actress has returned as ‘Roshni’ in the romantic drama ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’. She was last seen in the fiction show ‘Naagin’ as Vishakha, and was also the first runner up in ‘Nach Baliye 9’, in which she participated with her husband Rohit Reddy.

Anita and her husband Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy Aaravv in February, last year. With the shoot of the shows, managing mommy duties, etc, Anita said it does become challenging to play every role, when you are an actor.

“But being a mother is the most challenging, I would say. I love being Aaravv’s mom, and when I go to the shoot, I do feel the mom’s guilt to be honest, but a mother can never leave a child,” Anita told IANS.

The ‘Krishna Cottage’ fame actress said it’s always going to be difficult, but she took that call, as she had the family support. “My mother-in-law comes over and takes care of Aaravv. So it kind of falls into place, with the kind of family support I have. And when I go out for work, 100 percent I miss Aaravv like crazy.”

Anita said the only ‘mantra’ she follows while performing all the roles of an actor, mom, wife, and entrepreneur, is to take all decisions that make you happy.

“You have to be happy with the decision you made, and once you are happy, everything falls into place,” she said.

Anita has completed 25 years in the showbiz, and is known for her performances in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa’ among others. She also starred in Hindi movies like ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’, ‘Just Married’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Se Bure Do’ etc.

The 42-year-old actress called her journey wonderful, amazing, and welcoming, adding that she has no regrets.

“But sometimes, I do feel that after being a mom, I mean people say that nothing changes, it’s still easy to get back and all, but after being a mom, people look at you slightly differently, and things 100 percent do change. So yeah that’s how I feel,” said Anita.

‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ is an adaptation of the popular Turkish series ‘Istanbullu Gelin’. The series stars Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali in the lead.

The story revolves around Surili Ahuja Banerjee (Tina), who is a beautiful, simple, jovial, care-free and modern girl from Colaba, Mumbai. She owns and runs the Gramophone cafe ever since her parents died. Shivendra Barot (Jay) is the eldest prince of Ranakgadh.

Mature, dedicated, and responsible, he is tied to the traditions that his mother, Damayanti Barot aka the queen asks all her sons to follow. Anita plays the character of Shiv’s former girlfriend, ‘Roshni’.

The show airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/dan

