scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana!

By Glamsham Editorial
'India Most Identifies With' Ayushmann Khurrana!
Ayushmann Khurrana

The Indian Institute of Human Brands or IIHB’s TIARA report, which analyses celebrities as brands, has concluded that ‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana! While South superstar Suriya ranks No. 1 among Southern celebs, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted & Most Respected, Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive & Virat was rated as Most Trendy & Most Handsome.

﻿When contacted, Ayushmann says, “It is an honour to be considered as someone, India identifies with the most. I credit this to the kind of films and the roles that I have chosen to do on screen. I have always maintained that I want to cause disruption and challenge the status quo of originality in my country.”

He adds, “I’m a restless entertainer who is forever looking for a script that thoroughly entertains audience and yet delivers a message. I’m thrilled to be someone that my country and countrymen feel is doing his best to push the envelope of cinema.”

Brand Ayushmann stands for core Indian values and is seen as a relatable, bankable, credible, aspirational, self-made Bollywood star with whom the youth of India connects with. His clutter-breaking social entertainers have time and again sparked a conversation on issues that are usually swept under the carpet in the Indian household.

A rank outsider to Bollywood, Ayushmann has also been voted by the prestigious TIME magazine as one of ‘The Most Influential Personalities in the World’. Ayushmann has paved his own path in the industry and has now over time become a symbol of trust in India.

Ayushmann’s relatability with the youth of India has also soared his brand equity and made him the preferable choice for brands. He has 20+ brands under his belt such as an eye wear brand to a bank, to a medical company, to a company that provides security solutions to a phone company among others.

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 which is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Previous article
Kritika Singh: 'Dharam Patnii' can be a game-changer in my career
Next article
'Faltu' actor Jaideep Singh recounts his journey in entertainment industry
This May Also Interest You
Technology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

News

Creator of popular OTT sleuth 'Eken Babu' dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

Sports

IND vs NZ,1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 ODI runs

News

Kareena Kapoor drops a major hint about her new project

News

Pratik Sehajpal: 'Jhooth' is all for those people nurturing a broken heart

Technology

IT professional sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

Technology

Digital India emerges top wealth-generation opportunity for Indian retail investors

Technology

ChatGPT demand on Google hits a record high, China takes top interest

Sports

Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances, faces provisional suspension: Reports

Technology

Geographical diversification of semiconductor chip manufacturing to happen: Moody's

Technology

Singapore researchers create VR glove with realistic touch

News

Satinder Sartaaj reveals why Daadu was every actress' favourite cinematographer

News

'Faltu' actor Jaideep Singh recounts his journey in entertainment industry

News

Kritika Singh: 'Dharam Patnii' can be a game-changer in my career

News

'Aashiqana 2' actor Inderjeet Modi is up for intimate scenes if story demands it

News

Will Shilpa Shinde bring more excitement in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on Android beta

News

'Class' trailer unfolds an elite school drama

Sports

Khel Mahakumbh will bring new operations: Modi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US