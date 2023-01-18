The Indian Institute of Human Brands or IIHB’s TIARA report, which analyses celebrities as brands, has concluded that ‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana! While South superstar Suriya ranks No. 1 among Southern celebs, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted & Most Respected, Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive & Virat was rated as Most Trendy & Most Handsome.

﻿When contacted, Ayushmann says, “It is an honour to be considered as someone, India identifies with the most. I credit this to the kind of films and the roles that I have chosen to do on screen. I have always maintained that I want to cause disruption and challenge the status quo of originality in my country.”

He adds, “I’m a restless entertainer who is forever looking for a script that thoroughly entertains audience and yet delivers a message. I’m thrilled to be someone that my country and countrymen feel is doing his best to push the envelope of cinema.”

Brand Ayushmann stands for core Indian values and is seen as a relatable, bankable, credible, aspirational, self-made Bollywood star with whom the youth of India connects with. His clutter-breaking social entertainers have time and again sparked a conversation on issues that are usually swept under the carpet in the Indian household.

A rank outsider to Bollywood, Ayushmann has also been voted by the prestigious TIME magazine as one of ‘The Most Influential Personalities in the World’. Ayushmann has paved his own path in the industry and has now over time become a symbol of trust in India.

Ayushmann’s relatability with the youth of India has also soared his brand equity and made him the preferable choice for brands. He has 20+ brands under his belt such as an eye wear brand to a bank, to a medical company, to a company that provides security solutions to a phone company among others.

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 which is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.