Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Pippa' is not releasing on OTT, say makers

The makers of the upcoming film 'Pippa' starring Ishaan Khatter have made it clear that it will not be going for an OTT release.

By News Bureau
On Thursday, there were reports that the film, which is based on the based on 1971 war, will be releasing digitally as the makers of the film are having issues with the multiplex owners.

However, on Friday a joint statement producers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur along with Kamal Gianchandani of PVR Inox who also represents the Multiplex Association Of India (MAI) released a statement on the same.

The makers have debunked all rumours.

The statement read: “OFFICIAL STATEMENT From Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani. This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline ‘Pipped for an OTT release’, which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of PIPPA and multiplex operators, causing PIPPA to allegedly opt for an OTT release.

“Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article. Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, who also represents the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) as its President, state, “RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators.”

The statement further added: “Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made Soon.”

‘Pippa’ is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

