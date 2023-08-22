scorecardresearch
Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff’s epic banter with the paps, as he stepped out to take a flight has gone viral on social media. 

The B-town star paused to pose for photographers in Mumbai before heading to the airport.

He was wearing a red half sleeve shirt, black bellbottom denims, and paired it with black shoes. He was holding a cool sunglasses in his hand.

When the paparazzi asked him about his avenues for entertainment while on the go, Jackie with his signature grin, unveiled his secret travel companion — his Glance-enabled smartphone, which allows him to experience personalised content across multiple categories such as entertainment, music, sports, latest news, gaming, shopping and much more on his lock screen.

Though he was in a hurry, he spent a few minutes with the photographers and spoke to them. Apparently, the actor has been taking one flight after another for the past few days, and the paps were wondering what he does if he gets bored, to which ‘Jaggu Dada’ had a very interesting reply.

The actor shared: “Script padhunga, aaju baaju wale se baat karunga, khaana khaunga, gaana sununga, ya so jaunga lamba saas leke (I will read scripts, I will speak with the people around me, eat food, will listen to songs, or take a nap).”

“Internet nahi hoga toh jhaad – paan, chidiya – pakshi, dariya – wariya, sab dekho. Maa ki aankho me dekh. Bhool gaya bachpan kaise guzra. Aur landing ke baad Glance toh hai hi (When there is no internet, look at the beauty of the trees, the birds, the river, your mother’s eyes, and much more. And after landing, there’s always Glance to keep you entertained!),” he added.

Jackie also advised the paparazzi to unfailingly buckle up and wear seat belts while traveling, and encouraged them to undertake tree-planting efforts for a more sustainable future.

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in Hindi film ‘Baap’ and Tamil movie ‘Quotation Gang’.

