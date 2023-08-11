‘Jawan’ has a strong take on women empowerment, says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his much-awaited film ‘Jawan’ has a strong take on women empowerment. Shah Rukh was treating his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, now known as X.

As soon as SRK started to answer his fans on the #AskSRK session, the fans came up with their question and received some really quirky and witty replies from the superstar.

Answering about what the film is about, SRK said: “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan.”

One said that the fans ran Chennai Express after completing a milestone, to which SRK said that ‘Jawan’ is the new ‘Chennai Express’.

“Yeah it was lovely ten yrs ago Chennai express. Now with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara #Shobhi #Analmaster this is new Chennai Express reloading…Nahi??! #Jawan,” he said.

Talking about his favourite song he said: “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

One asked: “Any lesson or message from Jawan.”

What genre SRK would classify Jawan as, SRK said: “Emotional drama….#Jawan.”

One asked an insight into Vijay Sethupathi’s role in Jawan.

While reverting to this, SRK wrote: “@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan”

The first song Zinda Banda from the filmis ruling the hearts. The song has been released in different languages, Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa).

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.