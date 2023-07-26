scorecardresearch
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to dance with over 1000 girls in ‘Zinda Banda’

By Agency News Desk
The launch of the first song ‘Zinda Banda’ from the much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is around the corner, and speculations of how grand the song would be, have flooded the internet.

The first song promises to be a visual spectacle with SRK, and thousands of girls dancing to the catchy beats designed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Shobi.

Anirudh Ravichander made his music debut in 2012, with the Tamil film ‘3’ and composed the superhit song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’. During the course of his decade-long career, he has composed and produced original scores and songs for more than 90 films in various languages, predominantly in Tamil, in addition to Hindi and Telugu.

He is known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest hits in recent times, like ‘Vaathi Coming’, ‘Arabic Kuthu’, the record-breaking album of ‘Vikram’, and the most recent song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the upcoming movie ‘Jailer’, starring Rajinikanth.

As per the sources, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more.”

“Produced at an impressive budget of over Rs 15 crores, ‘Zinda Banda’ will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving,” the source added.

Till now, the audience has enjoyed the high-energy and captivating – The King Khan rap, performed by the Grammy-nominated popular artiste Raja Kumari, all of which were a part of the recently launched ‘Jawan’ prevue, and have been highly appreciated.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan, starting from Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles.

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, and will release in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Entertainment Today

