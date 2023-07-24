scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

On Sunday, the makers raised audiences' excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay. I

By Pooja Tiwari
Vijay Sethupathi's intense lookout
Vijay Sethupathi's intense lookout

On Sunday, the makers raised audiences’ excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay. It seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement and anticipation of the audiences around the film’s release by teasing updates on it.

Vijay Sethupathi in the intense new poster from the upcoming film ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. On Sunday, the makers raised audiences’ excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Jawan is one of the most awaited films of this year. There’s massive anticipation around the release of the film, with fans waiting eagerly for the film to arrive in theatres.

However, that certainly did not come in the way of enthusiastic fans, who pitched in their guesses in the comment section. The common consensus was undoubtedly actor Vijay Sethupathi. One fan said, “I think this eye is of Vijay,” while another gushed “Vijay Sethupathy sir! This year best face off.”

One fan even went on to say, “This single look is enough to rip apart Project K and Salaar posters.” Another expressed, “And we too are closely monitoring on all the developments on #Jawan.” The caption alongside the poster read, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. “Take a look at the newest poster below:

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu
Next article
New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'
This May Also Interest You
News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

News

Rohit Bose Roy quits ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jiya Shankar saying, “Jiya, paani pilana sabse bade punya ka kaam hai, aur aapne us punya mein...

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes for morning walk in Bali amid break from work

News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

Sports

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets eliminated from the house

Technology

Microsoft tests new feature in Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US