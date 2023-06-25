scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set

Having previously collaborated with Karan Johar Jaya Bachchan's return to the silver screen in a Karan Johar directorial has heightened expectations.

By Editorial Desk
When Jaya Bachchan's presence infused motherly energy on this film set
Jaya Bachchan in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

The teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has taken the internet by storm. One of the major highlights of the film was the legendary Jaya Bachchan’s comeback to the silver screen. Having previously collaborated with Karan Johar on the blockbuster film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Jaya Bachchan’s return to the silver screen in a Karan Johar directorial has heightened expectations.

Jaya Bachchan’s stature definitely adds more to the character and the film. Even the off-screen scenario makes no difference, as the presence of a legendary actor does motivate the filmmaker and the young cast members.

Reports from the film set reveal that Jaya Ji shared a warm and friendly relationship with everyone involved in the production. Contrary to her perception, she ensured that not only the actors but also the technicians and assistant directors felt comfortable and welcomed on set. Despite her esteemed stature in the industry, Jaya Bachchan remembered and addressed team members by their first names, fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Project K: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer
Next article
Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war
This May Also Interest You
News

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war

News

Project K: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas – Deepika Padukone starrer

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters reign supreme on Day 3

Sports

TPL: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors ease into quarterfinals

Sports

Birmingham Classic: Ostapenko sets up final with Krejcikova

Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands beat Nepal by 7 wickets, qualify for Super Six

Technology

Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India reach semi-final with 2-0 win over Nepal

News

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director

Sports

Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

News

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US