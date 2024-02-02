Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t mind being a 'meme-generator'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, who often gets into a playful tiff with the paparazzi, has said that she doesn’t mind being the source for such entertainment and a “meme-generator”.

The senior actress, along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, appeared on the second season of her grand-daughter Navya Naveli’s podcast, ‘What the Hell, Navya’.

The three discussed the term ‘Jaya-ing’. Shweta and Navya explained the meaning of the term to Jaya. Shweta said that when someone is being ‘salty’, it is said that the person is ‘Jaya-ing’.

Shweta told her mother: “You are an internet sensation, a meme-generator.”

During the podcast, they also touched upon the subject of side-hustle, a concept where people indulge in other works as a source of additional income.

Jaya Bachchan said: “I do a side hustle.I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes. I don’t mind people making fun of me, but people should do it properly.”

Shweta also spoke about how being a mother or a housewife is a thankless job and that it’s just taken for granted, but running a house is like a mini business and nobody respects it.

She said: “It’s not given any respect. It’s just something you’re supposed to do. But if you stop house-wifing, everything will go helter-skelter. It’s something which is just taken for granted. Nobody even writes it in a form as a profession that you’re a housewife. You’re doing HR, finance, day-to-day management. You’re basically running a mini business and shaping up minds.”

–IANS

aa/kvd