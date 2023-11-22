scorecardresearch
‘Kaathal-The Core’ releases final teaser offering glimpses into bleak, emotional drama

Mammootty isn’t stopping any time soon, as he is dishing out movies after movies.

By Agency News Desk
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (IANS) Malayalam megastar Mammootty isn’t stopping any time soon, as he is dishing out movies after movies. After the gigantic success of his last film ‘Kannur Squad’, the actor’s new film ‘Kathaal- The Core’ has released a teaser, offering final glimpses of what appears to be a very strong emotional drama.

Narrated by actress Jyotika, Mammootty’s character is someone who is rather distant from his family and is soon estranged from them. A feud erupts which leaves the once happy family with a bitter relationship.

Trying his best to fix the damage, the story of ‘Kathaal’ is yet another example of the experimental projects that are very typical in Malayalam cinema, as it is known to be the most experimental and unconventional film industry in the South.

The score of the teaser is bleak and the tone is haunting, but not in the horror film fashion but rather because of how real and down-to-earth, and grounded it feels.

Directed by Jeo Baby, the film is written by Paulson Skaria and Adarsh Sukumuran, and will hit the theatres on November 23.

