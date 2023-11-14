scorecardresearch
Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn & Mammootty give heartfelt wishes on Children’s Day

By Agency News Desk

On the occasion of Children’s Day, an event which marks the celebration of childhood innocence, joy, and the potential of those who will carry the future, actors Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mammootty, and Ajay Devgn expressed their heartfelt wishes on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ulaganayagan wrote in Tamil: “My Children’s Day wishes to children to lead a safe, happy, and educational life. Greetings to those who have a child’s heart.”

Posting a picture of himself walking on a red-decorated carpet with his son, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgnwrote: “No big parade, just a simple walk with my best bud. Happy Children’s Day, champ!”

Sharing a picture of himself getting merry with his wife and children, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun simply wrote: “Happy Children’s Day.”

Malayalam cinema megastar Mammootty shared a picture of himself greeting school children on a busy street in Kerala. Surrounded by both his crew and the paparazzi, he wrote on X: “Happy Children’s Day”

