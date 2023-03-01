scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut is back on sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Kangana Ranaut recently got back on the sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'.

By News Bureau

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, is managing her duties on two fronts – as a director and as an actor. The ‘Queen’ actress recently got back on the sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Twitter to share pictures from her vanity van in which she can be seen getting decked up for her part in the film. She tweeted: “Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with my team. It’s a very dramatic look and situation we are all very excited about it.”

The actress had earlier shared that she was rehearsing for the climax song for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and mentioned that it’s choreographed by Kala Masterji with the melody composed by Golden Globe Award winner M. M. Keeravani, whose ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ has become a global rage as it continues to sweep awards on international platforms.

The ‘Varaai’ song of Chadramukhi is a big hit and commands a massive fan following. Fans are expecting Kangana to deliver the same magic.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a sequel to the popular Rajinikanth film titled ‘Chandramukhi’. While Kangana will play the lead role of a dancer in the sequel, Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead in the movie directed by P. Vasu and produced by Lyca productions.

On the work front, apart from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Kangana Ranaut has ‘Emergency’ lined up for release this year. She will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has ‘Tejas’ in which she will play an Air Force pilot.

Previous article
Knew Anderson had hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves: Tom Blundell
Next article
Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex Romain Gavras?
This May Also Interest You
News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

Technology

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

News

Babil Khan wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

News

Mohsin Khan: ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai’ has the 90’s classic vibe

Health & Lifestyle

Walking daily for just 11 min can prevent risk of early death

News

Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex Romain Gavras?

Sports

Knew Anderson had hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves: Tom Blundell

News

Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'

News

Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

Sports

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain

Technology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

News

Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US