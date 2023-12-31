Kangana Ranaut's 2023 learning: 'Never try to be at home'

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut reminisced about her ‘dreams’ and shared her learning of the year 2023, saying, that if one feels out of place, “remember you are on your way home.” Kangana made her acting debut in 2006 with the romantic thriller ‘Gangster’, starring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Her popular work includes movies like ‘Fashion’, ‘Life..In a Metro’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Krrish 3’, and others.

She has won two National Film Awards consecutively for Best Actress for playing an abandoned bride in the 2014 comedy-drama ‘Queen’, and a dual role in the comedy sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’. In 2020, she launched her own production company, Manikarnika Films.

The actress is an avid social media user and has 9.4 million followers on Instagram. On Sunday, she took to the Stories section and penned a note, reflecting upon the year 2023.

She wrote: “I grew up with an inbuilt feeling of being out of place, I made the home of my dreams, farms and cottages, I felt happy, l felt content, l also felt at peace, but I never felt at home. Slowly it became evident that maybe we are not meant to settle in this body, it’s a fleeting phase and we must recognise that and never try to be at home.”

“Ever since I acknowledged that I am at home… This was my learning of 2023. If you feel out of place and feel that you fail to belong anywhere, remember you are on your way home,” added the ‘Rangoon’ actress.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen portraying the titular character in Tamil movie ‘Chandramukhi 2’, and essayed role of Tejas Gill in the action thriller ‘Tejas’.

She will be next seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie ‘Emergency’.